SAUK CITY—Janice Elaine Zins, age 79, completed her earthly journey on Sept. 26, 2018, at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Jan was born March 21, 1939, in Dodgeville to Herbert and Lucille (Cushman) Mellum. Jan’s journey also included polio and rheumatic fever as a child. But Jan will be remembered for her love of family and friends and helping those in need. She loved knitting, motorcycling, spending time with her granddaughters, camping and touring in the corvette. Jan was a talented florist who shared her talents.
Jan is survived by her husband, Allan Zins; sons, Steven (Laura) Mallon and Todd (Diane) Mallon; granddaughters, Jessica, Samantha and Amanda Mallon; siblings, Faye (Bob) Danz, Gary (Patti) Mellum, Linda (Keith) Olson, Duane (Virginia) Mellum, Connie (Don) Ketelboeter; sister in law, Ione Mellum; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill and three infant siblings.
The family would like to thank Dr. Leal and the UW Carbone Cancer Center of Madison, along with Jodi and the hospice team.
A visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. before the 11 a.m. funeral service, on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac.