VERONA - Kenneth H. Zingg, 89, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care. Please join us in a celebration of Ken’s life on August 10, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona, WI beginning at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625

Celebrate
the life of: Zingg, Kenneth H.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.