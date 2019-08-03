VERONA - Kenneth H. Zingg, 89, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care. Please join us in a celebration of Ken’s life on August 10, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona, WI beginning at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
