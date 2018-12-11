VERONA / DODGEVILLE—Edmund E. Zingg, age 89, a former Verona resident passed away on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Dodgeville. He was born on Nov. 14, 1929, in New Glarus, to his parents Ernest and Louisa (Schneider) Zingg. Edmund’s family moved to Verona to farm at the age of 7. On June 20, 1951, he was united in marriage to Judith Schneider at the Swiss Reformed Church in New Glarus.
Ed and Judy farmed outside of Verona for 33 years until retiring. Ed enjoyed playing cards and going for drives to check the countryside.
Ed is survived by his children, Corrine Ringgenberg, Anna (Dennis) Brady, Russell (Teri Olson) Zingg, Karen (John) Riley; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Gladys Behnke; and brother, Harvey Zingg. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy in 2012; daughter, Shirley (George) Brown; son-in-law, Ed Ringgenberg; sister, Phyllis Feller; and brother, Ralph Zingg.
Private family services will be held, with burial in the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.bealfuneralhomes.com.