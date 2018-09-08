MADISON—Jeffrey L. Zimpel, age 69, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the UW Hospital, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Oshkosh on Oct. 9, 1948, the only child of Carl and Verla (Showen) Zimpel, who preceded him in death. Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Angela Zimpel; son, Andy Zimpel; two step-daughters, Erika Hotchkiss and Mary Jacobson; and nine grandchildren, Shawn, Jada, Jasmine, Jerni, Maiya, Avery, Elliot, Henry and Owen; along with many other relatives and very dear friends.
Jeff proudly served his country volunteering for three tours of duty in the U.S. Army, 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War, earning many accommodations including a bronze medal. After returning from the war Jeff worked in the retail grocery business until taking a job in sales at Don Miller Subaru where he worked for 30 years, along with driving cab for Union Cab Company for the past eight years. Jeff loved meeting new people and touched the lives of many in the Madison community.
Lovingly known as “Zimp” or “Zippy” to those closest to him, Jeff never met a stranger, and was known to help anyone he came in contact with. He lived life to the fullest, spending time with his family and friends, traveling around the world, cheering on the Chicago Cubs and enjoying long car rides with his black lab, Buddy. Jeff’s bright smile and contagious laugh will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at ESSEN HAUS, 514 E. Wilson St., Madison at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Memorial donations in memory of Jeff may be made to the Jeff Zimpel Memorial Fund, to assist the family with funeral expenses and other costs. A Go Fund Me account has been set up at www.gofundme.com/jeff-zimpel-memorial-fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
