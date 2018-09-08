MADISON / VERONA—Sandy Jean Zimmerman, age 81, of Verona, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Madison. She was born on Oct. 12, 1936, to Frederick and Ruth Spraetz. Sandy graduated from East High School in Madison.
She married Terry Zimmerman on Oct. 9, 1953. Early in their marriage they lived in Germany while Terry served in the U.S. Armed Forces, but then came back to Madison to raise their five children. Sandy guided all of their children from home until the youngest child was in school, and then went to work for the Missouri Synod of Lutheran Churches. Following that, she worked as a daycare worker and volunteered for many organizations. They were members of Messiah Lutheran Church on Cottage Grove Road, and Sandy participated in a number of other churches throughout her life.
She and Terry went to Atlanta, Ga. for his work in 1978, and there they enjoyed new friends and new adventures during their 30 years in Georgia. Sandy worked as an HR Director for 17 years at Sherwin-Williams. She played in a tennis league and enjoyed the game of golf, but playing cards and watching sports remained her favorite activities. Sandy brought Terry back to Madison in 2008, near the end of a long illness for him. After Terry’s passing in 2009, and 55 years of marriage, she set her sights on becoming a Bridge Master and began the journey of accumulating the necessary points. Sandy had many friends, lots of family and a beloved ‘hell’ cat, Pearl, to keep her company and keep her active. Above all, Sandy believed in helping people whenever and wherever she could.
Sandy is survived in death by her children, Lynne Fischer (Dan) of Santa Fe, N.M., Mark (Karen) Zimmerman of Holly Springs, N.C., Renee (Brian) Raffel of Verona, Wis., Jeff Zimmerman of Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Chris (Laura) Zimmerman of Atlanta, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Chad (Jessica) Zimmerman, Christine (Michael) Paisant, Emily (Keaton) Kuykendall, Eric (Nikki) Zimmerman, Nick Cardarella, Zachary (Kayla) Zimmerman, Casey Fischer, Kelson Raffel, Kinsey Zimmerman, Ashlyn Raffel, Marissa Zimmerman and Bryce Raffel; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis Zimmerman, Mason Zimmerman, Lily Paisant, Emery Paisant, Matthew Zimmerman, Joshua Zimmerman, Drake Kuykendall, Weston Kuykendall and London Paisant; her brothers, Webb (Cathy) Spraetz, Doug (Jan) Spraetz and Kenny Spraetz; brother-in-law, Don (Eunice) Zimmerman; and eight nieces, four nephews, several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a brother-in-law.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Private burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or to the Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
