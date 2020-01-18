Zimmerman, Lloyd G.

CHICAGO - Lloyd G. Zimmerman, born Sept. 25, 1946, to Walter and Mabel Zimmerman (Hinrichs) in Madison, Wisconsin, died, January 11, 2020.

Lloyd met Terese (Terri) McCormick in 1968 and they were married on Oct. 18, 1969, enjoying 50 years together, until his death. Lloyd and Terri shared their lives together across four cities and seven decades. They met in Madison, Wis. where Lloyd was studying for his Master of Business Administration. After he graduated in 1971, they moved to Dallas for a short period before moving to Denver for Lloyd’s work. In 1975, they moved back to Dallas, and in 1981 moved to Plano, TX. They lived in north Texas for 44 years, raised a family, and became part of the community. In 2019, Lloyd and Terri moved to Chicago to be closer to family. In October 2019, they celebrated the 50th anniversary of their marriage together with family.

Lloyd spent over 30 years in Real Estate finance, working for Justice Mortgage as Vice President and President, and in various senior roles at Abacus, San Antonio Savings, and Beal Banc. He joined the REO group at JP Morgan Chase, where he finished his career before retiring.