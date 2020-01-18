Zimmerman, Lloyd G.

CHICAGO - Lloyd G. Zimmerman, born Sept. 25, 1946, to Walter and Mabel Zimmerman (Hinrichs) in Madison, Wisconsin, died, January 11, 2020.
Lloyd met Terese (Terri) McCormick in 1968 and they were married on Oct. 18, 1969, enjoying 50 years together, until his death. Lloyd and Terri shared their lives together across four cities and seven decades. They met in Madison, Wis. where Lloyd was studying for his Master of Business Administration. After he graduated in 1971, they moved to Dallas for a short period before moving to Denver for Lloyd’s work. In 1975, they moved back to Dallas, and in 1981 moved to Plano, TX. They lived in north Texas for 44 years, raised a family, and became part of the community. In 2019, Lloyd and Terri moved to Chicago to be closer to family. In October 2019, they celebrated the 50th anniversary of their marriage together with family.
Lloyd spent over 30 years in Real Estate finance, working for Justice Mortgage as Vice President and President, and in various senior roles at Abacus, San Antonio Savings, and Beal Banc. He joined the REO group at JP Morgan Chase, where he finished his career before retiring.
Those who knew Lloyd well know that he prized his family. He coached his boys in soccer and Odyssey of the Mind. He taught them finance, how to work with their hands, and how to roof a house. He loved to read – especially biographies – and filled his home with books. He was not a big golfer but enjoyed playing with his sons to spend quality time with them. Every year at Christmas, he delivered the last gift to Terri to make the gesture extra special.
He loved his nieces and nephews, and especially loved his grandchildren. They always looked forward to his visits because they knew that grandpa would sneak away to buy chocolate and gum for them and deliver it in time to ruin their appetites before dinner.
Lloyd is survived by his two sons, Grant Zimmerman (Shirley) and Adam Zimmerman (Sofia); his four grandchildren, Presley Zimmerman, Harper Zimmerman, Otto Zimmerman, and Petra Zimmerman; his brothers, Merle Zimmerman (Delores), Mark Zimmerman; and his twin sister, Lettie Zimmerman (John Bullis); one niece, Anna Dreger (Steven); and two nephews, Aaron Zimmerman (Karen) and Paul Zimmerman.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David; sister-in-law, Caroline Zimmerman; his niece, Gretchen Ferguson (Mitchell); and Terri’s parents, Roy and Rose McCormick.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent Street, Madison. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., and the Eucharistic Mass begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial services will follow mass at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites those who wish to do so to make a donation to the Lloyd G. Zimmerman memorial tribute at the Alzheimer's Association, online at http://act.alz.org/goto/Lloyd_Zimmerman, by mail at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, or by phone at 800.272.3900.