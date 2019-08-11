NEW GLARUS—Kenneth E. Zimmerman, Sr., age 83, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after a brief struggle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating. Inurnment will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper.
Online memorial with guestbook available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com