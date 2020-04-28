Zimmerman, Dorothy Ann (Check)

SAUK CITY - Dorothy Ann Zimmerman (Check) passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. She was born in Prairie du Chein May 19, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Amelia (Berntgen) Check. Dorothy grew up in the Prairie du Chien area and married Elden Zimmerman May 20, 1950. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2019. The family moved to the Prairie du Sac/Sauk City area where they were blessed with and raised eight children, built a house, and retired. Before retirement Dorothy worked at the Sauk City Creamery, Badger Ordnance and later worked at Central Wisconsin Center (then Central Colony) for 20 years. She especially enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, attending church services and spending as much time as she could with family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Neil (Sue), Wanda (Doug) Patterson, Janet Henning, Nancy (David) Schmitz, Duane (Deb), Sue Robertson (Chris Ferguson), and Connie. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mildred (Leo) Zimmerman; brothers, Bill (Wanda) Check, Jack (Wanda) Check and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elden, she was preceded in death by her son, Glen; grandson, Jamie; son-in-law, Chuck Henning and siblings, Thelma, Helen, Esther, Robert.

A private family service will be held, interment will follow in the St. Aloysius Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank all the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home for their friendship and caring assistance during Dorothy’s time at Maplewood.

