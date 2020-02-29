Zimmer, Bernadette P.

MADISON/WAUNAKEE — Bernadette P. Zimmer, age 108, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born March 25, 1911, in Roxbury, the second daughter of John and Theresa (Reuter) Kurt.

Bernadette was united in marriage to Hubert Zimmer on June 2, 1936. They resided on Edgewater Court in Madison for 57 years. She was a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church, where she was recognized as the longest living member of the parish. As a volunteer, Bernadette and Hubert spent many years making and rolling Pfefferneuse cookies for the church’s fall festival. She also volunteered for RSVP of Dane County (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and donated many crocheted hats and mittens. Bernadette worked hard all of her life with many years at Ray-O-Vac and later as a self-employed house cleaner.

Bernadette loved to sew and crochet especially for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (she would always leave a little “surprise” in certain places in your pants)! Many of her projects have become cherished keepsakes by family and friends worldwide. Bernadette was an accomplished card shark, enjoyed Bingo and would always win at Scrabble! She will be remembered for her classic one-liners and the way she would scrunch up her nose!

