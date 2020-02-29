Zimmer, Bernadette P.

MADISON/WAUNAKEE — Bernadette P. Zimmer, age 108, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born March 25, 1911, in Roxbury, the second daughter of John and Theresa (Reuter) Kurt.
Bernadette was united in marriage to Hubert Zimmer on June 2, 1936. They resided on Edgewater Court in Madison for 57 years. She was a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church, where she was recognized as the longest living member of the parish. As a volunteer, Bernadette and Hubert spent many years making and rolling Pfefferneuse cookies for the church’s fall festival. She also volunteered for RSVP of Dane County (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and donated many crocheted hats and mittens. Bernadette worked hard all of her life with many years at Ray-O-Vac and later as a self-employed house cleaner.
Bernadette loved to sew and crochet especially for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (she would always leave a little “surprise” in certain places in your pants)! Many of her projects have become cherished keepsakes by family and friends worldwide. Bernadette was an accomplished card shark, enjoyed Bingo and would always win at Scrabble! She will be remembered for her classic one-liners and the way she would scrunch up her nose!
Bernadette truly valued family time, as the Matriarch “in charge” and was especially proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed attending her great-grandsons’ activities.
Bernadette is survived by her daughter, Ruth (Bernard) Kane; grandchildren, Penni (Dan) Flynn, Bruce Kane and Pam (Keith) Roh; and great-grandchildren, Jake Flynn (her birthday buddy), Blake Flynn, Megan (fiancé Chad Uting) Roh, Tabitha Roh and Jacob (Lydia Buffie) Roh. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert; nine siblings; and grandson, Dr. Bud Kane.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waunakee Manor for the exceptional care over the past 14 years. A special thank you to Millie, Diane, Rose, Katie and Shaunna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care or RSVP of Dane County. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
