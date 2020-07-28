Zillner, Sheila C.

MADISON - Sheila C. Zillner passed away on July 24, 2020, after succumbing to long term health issues. Sheila lived a life of creativity right up until the end, even working on watercolor paintings and wire sculptures in the hospital as she fought her health battle. Sheila was the hub of the wheel of our family and she will be missed. Her granddaughters will miss playing Play-Doh restaurant, making soap, and drawing pictures with their grandmother. In the hereafter Sheila will join her father, Eugene; mother, Audrey; brother, Tim; daughter, Darcy; and niece, Danielle, who all preceded her in death. Our family would like to thank the UW Hospital team, who did their best to save Sheila's life and guided us through her final days. Sheila is survived by her husband, Tom; her sisters, Andrea and Chantal Knier; her sons, Eric and Brendan; granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.