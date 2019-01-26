MADISON - William A. "Bill" Zillmer Jr., age 52, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. He was born on Sept. 25, 1966, in Wilmington, Del., the son of William and Elizabeth (Petri) Zillmer Sr.
William graduated from Madison La Follette High School in 1984, where he was a member of the marching band and the jazz ensemble. He went on to attend MATC, graduating in 1986.
Bill worked as a graphic designer and later started the Anunci Creative Group, LLC and also worked for Carey International as a limo driver. He was the co-founder of the networking group, Max. While chauffeuring, he met many different celebrities throughout the years. Bill had a great sense of humor and was always the life of the party. In his younger years, he enjoyed travelling, going to Texas yearly and to Portugal with his dad and grandpa.
Bill enjoyed playing in kickball leagues while in his late 20s and attending Badgers and Packers games with his dad. He loved animals, especially his cat, Buster. Bill enjoyed photography, music and going to see local bands.
Bill is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Daniel) Acheson; father, William Zillmer Sr.; sister, Julie (Aric) Vander Werff; niece and nephew, Anika and Ryker Vander Werff; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon and Isabel Zillmer.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or the Kadlec Ranch Rescue for pets. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.