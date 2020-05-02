Zillmer, Spencer Edward

MIDDLETON - Spencer Edward Zillmer, age 96, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a short illness.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a full obituary will be published at a later date, to include details of services to be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
