Zillmer, Spencer Edward

MIDDLETON - Spencer Edward Zillmer, age 96, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a short illness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a full obituary will be published at a later date, to include details of services to be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.