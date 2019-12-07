MIDDLETON - On the evening of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, we said goodbye to Dr. David L. Zierath, age 77, one of the most kind and gentle souls. Fulfilling a promise made to him when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his loving wife, Mary Jane Brummer along with the support of family, friends, doctors, Agrace HospiceCare and the staff at Sage Meadows, he was guided peacefully and free of pain from his life on earth. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Zierath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

