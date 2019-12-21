Zierath, Dr. David L."MIDDLETON"On the evening of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, we said goodbye to Dr. David L. Zierath, age 77, one of the most kind and gentle souls. Fulfilling a promise made to him when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his loving wife, Mary Jane Brummer, along with the support of family, friends, Drs. Eastman and Brauss, the loving aides and staff at Sage Meadows, the support and care of his Agrace Hospice team, and his dedicated and valued friend, Jeff Seltz, he was guided peacefully and free of pain from his life on earth.

Dr. Zierath was born in Charles City, Iowa, to Loyal Zierath and Oneta Monroe. His mother died young and he spoke of her lovingly. He also felt fortunate to receive years of love and support from his beloved stepmother, Abby. He enjoyed being the little brother of his only sibling, Patricia (Gene) JuVette, and their children, Lisa and Eric. He had fond memories of extended family especially his grandmother, Monroe. As a young child he was aware and sensitive in witnessing how others were treated around him and how that shaped his life for what was ahead. "Learn to walk in another's shoes" was his mantra.

