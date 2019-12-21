Zierath, Dr. David L."MIDDLETON"On the evening of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, we said goodbye to Dr. David L. Zierath, age 77, one of the most kind and gentle souls. Fulfilling a promise made to him when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his loving wife, Mary Jane Brummer, along with the support of family, friends, Drs. Eastman and Brauss, the loving aides and staff at Sage Meadows, the support and care of his Agrace Hospice team, and his dedicated and valued friend, Jeff Seltz, he was guided peacefully and free of pain from his life on earth.
Dr. Zierath was born in Charles City, Iowa, to Loyal Zierath and Oneta Monroe. His mother died young and he spoke of her lovingly. He also felt fortunate to receive years of love and support from his beloved stepmother, Abby. He enjoyed being the little brother of his only sibling, Patricia (Gene) JuVette, and their children, Lisa and Eric. He had fond memories of extended family especially his grandmother, Monroe. As a young child he was aware and sensitive in witnessing how others were treated around him and how that shaped his life for what was ahead. "Learn to walk in another's shoes" was his mantra.
It was early in Dr. Zierath's undergrad work that he became interested in the Humanities and Social Sciences and completed his professional career as Professor Emeritus/Sociology 1969-2008, UW-Platteville. As an intellect, scientist and humanitarian, he continued to be keenly aware of whether his life was consistent with what he believed in and how his conventional upbringing both supported and conflicted his beliefs and actions. He would express how he often would feel emotion at playing of the National Anthem and yet "recognize horrendous actions by citizens and government toward others - racial, gender, ethnic, class, sexuality, religion." He was passionate about sharing the rights of all humans and the critical analysis with hundreds of students. He took pride in and enjoyed working alongside his colleagues and received well-earned accolades. Dr. Zierath was a unique, kind, gentle and gentleman who was a champion of supporting a better life for people who survive him and was generous in his donations towards those efforts.
Family and relationships were deeply important to Dr. Zierath. He loved, valued and cherished his wife of 30 years and their large blended family of adult children: Scott (Kath), Mark (Andrea) and their blended family, Tanya (Marius), Daryn, Michelle (John), Amy (Mark) and Kim (Scott); and grandchildren, Brett (Bobbie), Moira, Emily, Alex, Carlie, Hanna, Parker and Elli. Being a quiet man, Dr. Zierath was avid about journaling his feelings and observations. In a journal entry about family he wrote, "Family - love for and attachment to MJ and our kids and families. Enjoyment of each other and the things we do together, including the challenges of living up to our ideals. Encouraging and supporting kids and grandkids. Being positive role model." His family adored him and are left with lasting, loving memories. We miss his gentle hugs and kisses. In his quiet loving manner, he was a stellar role model - our superhero!
A private celebration of life will be held in the spring.
The family wishes to thank friends and extended family and all those who have sent caring messages and acts of kindness. Donations in his honor would be appreciated to Emily's List, the ACLU, Planned Parenthood or the Sierra Club. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
