SUN PRAIRIE - Karen Violet Ziegler, age 78, of Sun Prairie, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Born Karen Peterson to Clarence and Violet (Larson) Peterson on Oct. 17, 1940, she attended Washington School, Central High School and Madison East High School. She then worked in a law office, where she met her first husband, Marvin Helgesen. They had three children and she was a devoted wife, mother and friend.
When she was young, Karen enjoyed ice skating, and was in a Young Skater's Club, where she was offered to go train for the Olympics, but her mother didn't want her to go. Most recently, she was married to Gary Ziegler and enjoyed nine good years doing fun things with him.
Karen is survived by her husband, Gary and his family; two sons, Randy and Darren Helgesen; daughter, Heather (Duane) McGowan; grandson, Daniel Malsch; granddaughters, Jenna and Piper McGowan; brother, Gerald Peterson; and two dogs, Buster and Skippy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Glenn and Wayne.
A Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
A big thank you to Heartland Hospice and Pastor Dave. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.