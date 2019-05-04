Try 3 months for $3

WAUNAKEE / WESTPORT - Karen P. Ziegler, 60, of Waunakee/Westport, died on Sunday April 21, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born on July 5, 1958, in Madison, to William and Wanda Ziegler. Karen graduated from Waunakee High School. She loved to work with animals, being outdoors, fishing and watching sporting events and her critters. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her mother, Wanda; a brother, Vaughn (Melissa); sister, Kelly (Hugh Oldenburg); and a special friend, Bob Jensen and Lee. She was preceded in death by her dad, William J. Ziegler. Private family services were held, per Karen's request.

