Ziegler, Jennifer Jane

WAUPUN - Jennifer Jane Ziegler, 49, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home.

She was born Feb. 1, 1970, in Madison, the daughter of Paul and Amy (Aungst) Kaufmann. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1988. Jennifer received her accounting and Master’s of business degrees. She served as an EMT for Baraboo, and also Rio. She was currently employed by Rhode’s Bakery in Columbus. Jennifer enjoyed her church mission trip to the Dominican Republic with her son, playing board games, and listening to music. She was an avid Green Bay Packers owner and fan and loved to tailgate. Jennifer was a loving and adoring mother.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include her son, Chase of Waupun; parents, Paul and Amy Kaufmann of Rio; sisters, Sarah (Jeff) Homman of Rio and Rebekah Benson of Sun Prairie; nieces and nephews, Tre Cordell Kaufmann, Brad Benson, Natasha Hommann, Zachrey Homman, Autumn Benson. She is further survived by her great-nieces and nephews, Roman, Athena, and Ares Kaufamnn; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jacob and Genevieve Kaufmann; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Aungst.

A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio with Rev. Karrie Landsverk officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for their choosing. Jennifer knew how to put a smile on everyone’s face. She believed in paying it forward at all times. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was such a beautiful person inside and out. Pay it forward, rest in peace, we will always love and miss you. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.