Ziegler, Gary H.

SUN PRAIRIE—Gary H. Ziegler, age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer on March 22, 2020. Gary was born on Aug. 25, 1938, to Harold and Phyllis Ziegler (Reeve) He was a lifetime resident of the Town of Burke. Gary was a Madison East High graduate who went on to serve in the Army. Gary was a Collector of Treasures”. He worked in the construction field all his life and was the Vice-President of Ziegler Trucking & Limestone. Survivors include his brother, John (Sandra); children, Gary (Beth Erickson), Carla, Boyd and Brenda (Mike Falk); grandchildren, Shanda Drogsvold, Brian (Whitney) Brimmer, Amber, Corey (Kayla), Megan (Michael) Cobleigh and Brandon Smith; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Leo, Aubree and Sadie; nephew, Jared; and nieces, Brandie & Candiss, special friend Roberta & faithful companion Buster. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul, his wife Joan, daughter Terry, grandsons Wayne Ziegler & Michael Koenig. A celebration of life will be at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice for all their help.
“KEEP ON TRUCKIN FLYING FARMER”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.