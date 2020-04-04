Ziegler, Gary H.

SUN PRAIRIE—Gary H. Ziegler, age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer on March 22, 2020. Gary was born on Aug. 25, 1938, to Harold and Phyllis Ziegler (Reeve) He was a lifetime resident of the Town of Burke. Gary was a Madison East High graduate who went on to serve in the Army. Gary was a Collector of Treasures”. He worked in the construction field all his life and was the Vice-President of Ziegler Trucking & Limestone. Survivors include his brother, John (Sandra); children, Gary (Beth Erickson), Carla, Boyd and Brenda (Mike Falk); grandchildren, Shanda Drogsvold, Brian (Whitney) Brimmer, Amber, Corey (Kayla), Megan (Michael) Cobleigh and Brandon Smith; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Leo, Aubree and Sadie; nephew, Jared; and nieces, Brandie & Candiss, special friend Roberta & faithful companion Buster. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul, his wife Joan, daughter Terry, grandsons Wayne Ziegler & Michael Koenig. A celebration of life will be at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice for all their help.