Ziegler, Dustin J.

WAUNAKEE - Dustin J. Ziegler, age 24, was taken from his loved ones Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was born May 26, 1995 in Madison, Wis. to Christopher and Karen (Gehri) Ziegler. Dustin suffered a tragic accident on May 6, 2018. He was a strong fighter and was able to make lots of improvement. Unfortunately, his body failed him before he was ready to give up. Dustin was working as a personal banker with Associated Bank at the time of the accident.

Dustin is survived by his fiancée, Austin Kundert, the love of his life. Their love was tragically cut short but was the kind of love that is hard to find.

Dustin was many things to many people: A loving son, a caring brother, a fun uncle, a hardworking employee/coworker, and an amazing friend. Dustin’s personality was unmatched. He was charismatic, funny, sincere, loving, a true light in any room. Dustin’s love for his family and his favorite cat, Snickers, was tremendous. Dustin loved spending time with loved ones snowmobiling, going on motorcycle rides, and exploring the outdoors.