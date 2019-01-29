SUN PRAIRIE - Dean Hansen Ziegler, age 85, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. He was born on Aug. 12, 1933, the son of Irvin and Hazel (Hansen) Ziegler. In 1950, Dean won the State Livestock Judging Contest, which allowed him to attend the International Livestock Judging Contest. He won 1st place, which was a prize of a four-year scholarship to the university of his choice, which he declined to go back home and become a full-time farmer with his family. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1951, and started farming corn, oats, hay, and tobacco as cash crops. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in October of 1957, was stationed in Fort Sill, Okla., and spent nearly two years in Germany.
After getting out of the Army, Dean attended a dance in Madison, where he met the love of his life, Virginia "Ginny" Mason. They met in October, were engaged at Christmas of that year, and were married the following May. Together they had four children. The family owns "Ziggy's Piggy Farm" on Highway N, with the beautiful red buildings and the big yellow smiley faces on them, where he raised award-winning pigs. Dean was a longtime volunteer at the Dane County Fair, was a founding member of the Meat Animal Sale, and was an alumni and supporter of 4-H and FFA.
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ginny; his children, Danny (Sue), Debbie (Bob), and Doug (Patty); six grandchildren, Emily, Jonathan, Sarah, Kristin, Carson, and Morgan; and six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne, Payton, Braelyn, Reagan, Brooklyn, and Logan. He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Michael; brother, Irvin; and sister, Phyllis Wolf.
A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1007 Stonehaven Drive, Sun Prairie, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with a luncheon immediately following. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.