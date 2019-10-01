MIDDLETON”David J. “Big Wally” Ziegler, age 75, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Aug. 8, 1944, the son of Paul and Marie (Schroeder) Ziegler. David graduated from Middleton High School with the class of 1962. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dolores “Dee” Pertzborn on May 25,1968, in Waunakee, sharing 51 wonderful years together.
As a young man born and raised in Ashton, Dave worked along with his father on the family farm. He worked for Speedway Sand and Gravel as a heavy equipment operator for over 35 years until he retired. He pulled many years on the Ashton Tigers tug-of-war team and then he became the coach. He liked hunting and ice fishing. He enjoyed going on guided fishing tours with his friends to Two Rivers, Wis. He was a huge fan of watching the Ashton Home Talent team play baseball. He took pride in restoring his dad’s antique tractors, a 1958 John Deere 730 and a 1941 A. He had a passion for gardening and was proud of growing his peach and cherry trees in his back yard. Along with Dee, he canned tomatoes, pickles and made his own bloody mary mix and salsa. He will be remembered by many for his famous horseradish.
David is survived by his wife, Dee; two daughters, Kristina “Kristi” Campbell (Reggie Ziegler) and Shelly (Bob) Fischer; two grandchildren, Rachel and Brandyn Fischer; sister, Rosemary (Roger) Ballweg; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ziegler and Barbara Ziegler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Ralph Ziegler and Vern Ziegler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Friday Oct. 4, 2019, with Fr. Chris Gernetzke presiding. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Ashton. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the first responders, Father Pat and the doctors and staff at St. Mary’s Hospital medical intensive care unit for their wonderful care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
