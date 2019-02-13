BARABOO - David J. Ziegler, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019, at home. He was born on Oct. 22, 1946, the son of George and Irma (Hanson) Ziegler.
David was a Vietnam War veteran, enlisted as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971, and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.
David was a devoted Catholic. He enjoyed guns, painting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, being outdoors, playing music, and spending time with his children and grandchildren who he loved dearly.
Funeral services are at ST. JOSEPH'S PARISH in Baraboo, on Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Hubert's Cemetery in Bluegrass, Minn., at a later date.
Please donate to Food for the Poor, Inc. in memory of David. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.