Try 1 month for 99¢

BARABOO - David J. Ziegler, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019, at home. He was born on Oct. 22, 1946, the son of George and Irma (Hanson) Ziegler.

David was a Vietnam War veteran, enlisted as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971, and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.

David was a devoted Catholic. He enjoyed guns, painting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, being outdoors, playing music, and spending time with his children and grandchildren who he loved dearly.

Funeral services are at ST. JOSEPH'S PARISH in Baraboo, on Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Hubert's Cemetery in Bluegrass, Minn., at a later date.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Please donate to Food for the Poor, Inc. in memory of David. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

Celebrate
the life of: Ziegler, David J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.