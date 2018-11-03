LODI - Dalton D. Ziegler, age 24, was taken from his loved ones unexpectedly on Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. He was born Dec. 30, 1993, in Madison, Wis. to parents, Christopher and Karen (Gehri) Ziegler. Dalton graduated from Waunakee High School in 2012.
Although Dalton had many career paths after high school, he was most recently employed by Bullet Transit Company doing what he loved most, driving truck. Everyone who knew Dalton knows that his trucks were his pride and joy. Dalton owned both his grandfather's truck and later his father's. Dalton loved helping friends and family tend their crops and farm animals, as well as enjoying the outdoors in the form of snowmobiling and four-wheeling.
Dalton was many things to many people, a loving son, a caring brother, a fun uncle, a hardworking employee/coworker, and an amazing friend. He was someone we could always count on and he would give anyone the shirt off his back if it meant he was helping. Dalton brought a smile and good times to everyone he knew. Dalton showed compassion to all he met, person or animal.
Dalton is survived by his mother, Karen; four siblings, Samantha (Keith Dresen), Raechel (Cole Chritton), Dustin (Austin Kundert), and Damian (Alisha Schroeder). He is also survived by nieces, Haylee and Sadie; and nephew, Logan; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins; grandparents, Ruth Ziegler, Larry and Carolyn Gehri; and countless friends. Dalton is preceded in death by his grandfather, David Ziegler; and his father, Christopher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. Friends may visit on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, with a luncheon after. There will be no burial services at this time. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.