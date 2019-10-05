MADISON / MONROE - Robert A. Zettle, age 55, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Health in Watertown.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Monroe Bible Church, 2613 8th Ave., Monroe, with Pastor Shannon Colwin officiating.
A gathering will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Monroe Bible Church.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online memorial with guestbook available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
