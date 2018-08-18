VERONA—Eugene Virgil “Gene” Zettle, born on Sept. 16, 1920, died on Aug 7, 2018, just two years shy of reaching his self-proclaimed goal of living 100 years. He died peacefully at Four Winds Lodge, Verona. His family is very grateful for the excellent care he received from the staff of Four Winds Lodge and from Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care of Madison. Their attentiveness, compassion and patience greatly enhanced his quality of life during his last year.
Gene learned the value of taking the initiative and of perseverance from an early age. The marriage of his mother, Rosella (Rose) Atherton Zettle, and his father, John William Zettle, failed when he was a small boy, and his mother took their three children from Illinois to Mitchell, S.D., where Gene grew up during the Depression. Gene saw his father only once more, when he sought him out after graduating from high school. His mother walked to work as a secretary, and Gene made his spending money selling and delivering newspapers, as well as other odd jobs. He hawked newspapers to train travelers and often spent some of his earnings at a drugstore, where he could get his supper of a bowl of navy bean soup for a nickel.
He suffered crossed eyes and hearing deficits as a child, and was bullied by other kids. He learned the importance of acquiring friends who stuck together.
Intending to apply for training to become an aircraft mechanic, he was interviewed by the head of the department of engineering at South Dakota State University, who urged him to enter a mechanical engineering program instead. He successfully completed that program earning a B.S. He was recruited into the U.S. Army Air Corps, Enlisted Reserve, during World War II, and hitchhiked to his first job at NACA (the predecessor of NASA) in Cleveland, OH, where he worked on jet propulsion.
After the war, Curtiss Wright, the manufacturer of jet engines in New Jersey, hired him to solve a problem with an engine that could not pass its initial testing. Shortly after starting there, the president of the company met with him personally to learn what Gene thought the problem was. The president offered him full support, but said if the engine failed again, “I’ll know where to come.” Fortunately for Gene, the engine did pass, and later Gene helped solve a problem with Navy jets crashing after failed attempts to land on aircraft carriers. Pilots had often not survived those crashes.
The principal achievement of his career came at his next job with the Rocketdyne division of North American Rockwell in California during the 1960’s. There, he led a team of six engineers in designing the combustion chamber for the rocket engine of the Lunar Lander. This engine performed well, to get astronauts off the moon for all the Apollo missions. And, yes, the engineers did their calculations on slide rules. He ended his career at General Electric Corporation where he first worked on the Supersonic Transport project and then the Clinch River Fast Breeder Reactor. His latter employment was in management.
Gene began his retirement in New Glarus, where he continued his pattern of helping his family members and neighbors with mechanical work, house repair and remodeling, and lawn work. He was an avid woodworker. Gene always said that a person should make a contribution and he certainly led by example. He was a member of the New Glarus Lions Club. When the health of his wife, Carmen, began to fail, they moved to Coventry Village in Madison.
As committed as Gene was to his work, he had a very strong bond with his wife, Carmen Skretting Zettle, who died in 2004, after nearly 60 years of marriage. He remembered her as the fellow student at South Dakota State, whom he asked at the library whether she would go to the dance with him and she replied with a single word, “Sure.” He said “she never complained” when he made his various career moves around the country. At her death, Gene said she was his best friend. Gene was also predeceased by his son, Gene Gregory, who died in 2014; and by his two sisters, Marian and Margaret. He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn (Sherman) Sievers and Janet Zettle. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kay’s children, Emily Aslesen and Ginny Green; and Janet’s children, Kirsten Wolff, Joe Weisenberger, and Anna Caputo. Gene also had six great-grandchildren.
Gene will be remembered for his dedication to his work, and also for the many projects he took on away from work. He was seldom afraid to try something new, and probably his only failed mechanical project was a manual typewriter that he shyly took to a repair shop in pieces. He loved to laugh and tell his stories. Those stories will live on with his loving family.
Memorial donations in Gene’s name can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711, www.agrace.org.