Zermuehlen, Sophie Klausner

MADISON—Sophie Klausner Zermuehlen passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on August 17, 1933 in on a farm in Bavaria, Germany to Wolfgang and Sophie (Hofmann) Klausner. She was the oldest of seven children. A Brittingham Scholarship brought her to Madison, Wis. where she met Don Zermuehlen, who two years after she returned to Germany, followed her, and brought her back as his wife. Don and Sophie were married in 1958, and their three sons, George, Hans, and Franz, were born while they lived in Two Rivers, Wis. When Don decided to become a librarian, the family moved to Madison.
In 1967, they bought a house in Crestwood where Sophie lived for over 52 years. The marriage between her and Don ended in divorce after 22 years, but their friendly connectedness did not.
When the children started school, Sophie also returned to school and finished her first BA in English and then an MA in German. She started teaching in the Madison Public Schools in 1975 and continued until her retirement in 1998 with a two-year break in which she spent as a Peace Corps. Volunteer in Morocco as an English teacher (“with a German accent”). After her retirement, Sophie became a student again and continued to be for over 21 years, auditing one class at the UW each semester, until ill health prevented her from continuing to do so.
Sophie is survived by her sons Hans and Franz, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Don and her son George.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at a later date.
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternative
3325 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-6758
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternative
3325 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-6758
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.