MADISON - Ruby June Zerbe, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born on June 16, 1928, the daughter of Felix and Kate Deitrich, in Pitman, Pa. On Sept. 1, 1951, Ruby married John Irwin Zerbe. They celebrated 67 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ruby was a very talented seamstress and baker. She was well-known for her pies in particular. She enjoyed cooking for her family as well as serving her church home, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, for many years. She volunteered her talents cooking for the Logos (children's ministry), organized the funeral luncheons, as well as serving cookies for the Bloodmobile. She volunteered many years in the gift shop at Oakwood. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Ruby is survived by her loving husband, John; children, Lynne (Roddy) Durst, Eric (Beth) Zerbe, Donna (Roger) Barker; beloved grandchildren, Tim, Lauren, Katrina, Sarah, Matthew, Emily, Abigail, Brittany, Katie, Rebekah and Noah; great-grandchildren, Ethen, Kolin, Autumn, Phoenix, Grant and Annalise; sister Orpha, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Daisy; brothers, Leonard, Kenneth and Kermit; brothers-in-law, Forrest, Tom and Daniel; sisters-in-law, Ethel, Polly, and Elsie; and mother and father-in-law, Rosa and Allen Zerbe.
A celebration of life will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, or a charity of one's choice in Ruby's memory. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Jesus said "I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me will live, even though they die." John 11:25