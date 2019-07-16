FORT ATKINSON—Carlton E. Zentner passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 5:25 a.m. at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. He was born on December 10, 1932, in New Glarus, Wis. and graduated from New Glarus High School in 1950. He studied at the University of Wisconsin- Platteville and after serving for the U.S. Army in Korea, he continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and Education, and a Master’s degree in Agriculture and Education and Educational Administration. For the next nearly 30 years, he served the Fort Atkinson School District as a biology teacher and the Cambridge School District as Assistant Principal at Cambridge High School. Carl was known for his deep intellect, willingness to resist the status quo, his love of learning, progressive observations about the environment, and an unusual level of humility. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary (Zoia) Zentner of Fort Atkinson, his three children, Nick (Liz) Zentner, Ellensburg, Wash., Sally (Bart) Wellenstein, Delafield, Wis. and Suzanne (Randy Sands) Zentner, Scottsdale, Ariz., as well as his six grandchildren. Max, Sam and Jack Zentner, along with Hailey, Ben and Clare Wellenstein. A military service and burial were held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus, a visitation with family will be held from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at St. John’s Community Church in Fort Atkinson and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John’s on Friday, July 26 to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to St. John’s Community Church, N2560 County Road J, Fort Atkinson, Wis. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. Online memorial with guestbook available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Leon Varjian, a jester with keen insight into what tickles Madison's funny bone, was found dead Tuesday.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Above Average Moving! Above Average Moving is Madison's local professional movers. We pride ourselves in our customer service and …