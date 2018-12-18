SUN PRAIRIE—Marvel “Slim” Zenke, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Slim was born March 9, 1928. He married Mildred Juve, Sept. 24, 1949. He worked most of his life as a carpenter for Reynolds Transfer and Storage, retiring to his home in Dellwood, Wis., where he lived until last year.
Slim was always doing something with building, and is known by many for his skills in those areas as he was known for his remodeling and building expertise. He was an avid RV traveler, driving through a majority of the U.S. He was a race car fan and often traveled to see his favorite drivers and in his later years he was always watching the races on TV. He loved bowling and even competed in a tournament in Las Vegas. Packers and Badgers football, he never missed a game.
Survivors include special friend, Jennie Knechtges; daughter, Cynthia ( William) Sandberg of Beaver Dam; sons, Daryl (Paula) Zenke of Milwaukee, John Zenke of Madison and Jim (Shelly) Zenke of Beloit; grandchildren, Heather (Joseph) Jozwowski of Milwaukee, Hans (Kati) Sandberg of Columbus, Michael (Jennifer) Zenke, Carrie (John) Trzesniewski and Jayme Zenke all of Milwaukee; and seven great-grandchildren. Slim was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; infant son, Dale; son-in-law, William Sandberg; his parents, and older brother, Donald Zenke.
A memorial gathering will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Tallgrass Senior Living, Sun Prairie and Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care they took of our father.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
