MADISON - Wilbur J. Zemlicka, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home. He was born on Aug. 24, 1938, in Dodgeville, the son of Wilbur and Marcella (Roum) Zemlicka. Wilbur graduated from Dodgeville High School and received his bachelor's degree from UW-Madison. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 through 1966, and he married Martha Trautter after meeting her while stationed in Germany.
Wilbur worked as a highway engineer for the State of Wisconsin. He was a member of Middleton-Ionic Masonic Lodge No. 180 FA&M, and a member of the Madison and Sauk City German Clubs. He enjoyed genealogy, garage sales, and traveling to Germany to visit Martha's family.
Wilbur is survived by his wife, Martha Zemlicka; two sisters, Marsha (Bill) Haight and Carolyn Berg; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Zemlicka.
A Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.