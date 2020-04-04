Zeman, Julie L.

MADISON—Julie L. Zeman Born: March 20, 1960 Died: March 27, 2020
Julie passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 27, 2020, her loving heart sadly gave out. Julie was a graduate of Waunakee High School, completed her Bachelor of Education at UW Eau Claire and completed her Master of Education in Professional Development through UW Whitewater.
From the time she was a young girl, Julie wanted to be a teacher. Julie’s passion was teaching young minds and worked proudly for the Hartland School District for 34 years. She taught Seventh and Eighth grade in reading, math, and social studies. Julie’s teaching passion was displayed by her ability to extend the envelope of her curriculum in innovative and creative ways. She created new units in her classroom that shaped her students and made learning fun. She also created many other elective courses including cooking and leadership always with the notion of building her students up and expanding their horizons.
Julie’s goal in life was to build future leaders from her students. This was always on display when she coached cheerleading for twelve years and left a trophy case full of awards or when she developed the student council program and was recognized locally and national for her efforts. It was never about accolades for Julie, it was always about the students and letting them see how far they could go. Julie always led by example by volunteering herself for many projects or helping her kids to stretch and get involved. Julie was the winner of the Wisconsin Midwest Warren E. Shull Advisor of the year and she was also the runner up nationally. She believed nothing great is ever achieved without enthusiasm!
Julie has always participated in and has been a supporter of the arts, especially theater. In her younger years, she was involved in drama club and acted in plays. As time went on, Julie continued to expand both her patronage of theater and used her generosity to support theater financially. Julie always had quite the flair for the dramatic and expressed that in the many readings at her friends and family’s weddings and at local and national events as a speaker. Julie shined at speaking with her endless energy and her contagious smile, she always left people inspired and touched by her words and way she delivered those words.
Julie believed organization was the key to life. She organized whole school activities, including, junior Olympics, dances, staff breakfast and open gyms. If you ever needed help to plan your wedding, baby shower, or any other life event, Julie was the organizational queen. Julie also believed that there was never enough “Bling” in the world, and she made it her mission to make jewelry and spread the “bling” to everything.
Julie had a strong moral compass and there was never a question on what was right or what was wrong. She used that moral compass to make a positive influence on those around her especially her students. One of her favorite phrases was, “make good choices.” Julie had a strong work ethic and it showed in everything she did. Julie loved to cook and share her talent with those around her. Just like drama, she had a flair for cooking and the things she made were incredible. She would invite friends and family over and cook multi- course meals. She would also happily cook for parties or events upon request.
Julie formed deep connections with people. If you were fortunate to be one of her people, she would do anything for you. Julie’s generosity was always on display and went out of her way to help others, from organizing and delivering food to the sick or grieving, to baking hundreds of Christmas cookies each year for friends and family. She also volunteered at Women’s shelters helping woman with their education and intervened anywhere anyone needed help.
Julie also worked part-time at Midwest Twisters Gymnastics & Ninja at the front desk for 23 years. She loved nothing more than watching children pursue their passions. Her infectious smile and phrases of encouragement will be missed greatly.
Julie’s 5 nephews were the true love of her life. If you knew her, you probably knew everything about her nephews. That same passion and moral compass she used on her students was magnified and used on her nephews to teach them right from wrong but more importantly to teach them unconditional love and support for them. Julie was always their biggest cheerleader on everything that they did. One month ago, Julie was so excited to become a great aunt to her Great Nephew Everett. She will live on in all of them, being their personal cheerleader and compass for the rest of their lives.
Julie is survived by her parents, Robert and Lois (Mulcahy) Zeman; a brother, Bob (Lori) Zeman; sister, Amy (Jeff) Hein; and her beloved nephews, Alex (Fiona) Zeman, Nick Zeman, Samuel, Evan and Adam Hein; and great-nephew, Everett Zeman. Julie was preceded in death by her infant sister, Mary Zeman; paternal grandparents, Charles and Emma (Benish) Zeman; and maternal grandparents, Steve and Carrie (Midthun) Mulcahy. Julie had many uncles, aunts, and cousins who loved her kind, helpful soul dearly. Her smile, enthusiasm and pure soul will be greatly missed. Princess Julie is currently in Heaven, helping God to organize.
A private service was held for Julie on Friday, April 3, 2020, at St John’s Catholic Church and burial was held in the church cemetery. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Julie’s memory to Wisconsin Association of School Councils (WASC), 4797 Hayes Rd., Madison, Wis. 53704.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
