Zeman, Julie L.

Julie has always participated in and has been a supporter of the arts, especially theater. In her younger years, she was involved in drama club and acted in plays. As time went on, Julie continued to expand both her patronage of theater and used her generosity to support theater financially. Julie always had quite the flair for the dramatic and expressed that in the many readings at her friends and family’s weddings and at local and national events as a speaker. Julie shined at speaking with her endless energy and her contagious smile, she always left people inspired and touched by her words and way she delivered those words.

Julie believed organization was the key to life. She organized whole school activities, including, junior Olympics, dances, staff breakfast and open gyms. If you ever needed help to plan your wedding, baby shower, or any other life event, Julie was the organizational queen. Julie also believed that there was never enough “Bling” in the world, and she made it her mission to make jewelry and spread the “bling” to everything.