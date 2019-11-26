LODI - Gloria C. Zeman, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S LODI, 521 Fair St., at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201