LODI - Gloria Christine (Daniels) Zeman, age 85, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was born on Jan. 22, 1934, to Nelson and Olga (Rose) Daniels and married Charles “Chuck” Zeman on April 25, 1953. Gloria and Chuck had three children, Dr. Charles “Mike” (Tina), Patricia Clemens (Scott) and Matthew (Lonna). They also welcomed seven grandchildren, Jason, Jared, Lisa Burros, Brenda Koenig (Jeremy), Alan Clemens (Chrissy), Jeff (Misty) and David (Christine) and 14 great-grandchildren into their family.
Gloria enjoyed reading, tending her flower garden, collecting antiques and visiting with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Chuck; brother, John; sisters, Lois Farwell, Anita Klabunde and Ruth Murphy.
To her family, visiting Gloria and Chuck at their Town of West Point farm always felt like coming “home”. They will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St., at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with Father Scott Jablonski officiating. Burial will be at Garden Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to Reach Out Lodi or PBS. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.