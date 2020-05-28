Zeller, Estella "Arlene"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Estella “Arlene” Zeller, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center. She was born in Loudonville, Ohio, on April 3, 1931, to Lester and Mildred (Adams) Miller. Arlene married Keith Zeller on Dec. 24, 1950, and they were divorced in 1976; he died in 1982. She was remarried to Don Koser in 1984 until his death in 2001.

Arlene moved to Madison, Wis., as a young child. She went to Franklin Elementary and graduated from West High School in 1949. Arlene worked for Shopko for over 20 years, she also worked for York Steakhouse and PDQ. She loved to read and loved all animals, especially her little dog feather.

Arlene is survived by her older sister, Evelyn Rose Dagenhart; children, Crystie (Jim) Mongiat, Daniel (Linda) Zeller, Steve (Julie), and Leslie (Todd) Zeller; grandchildren, James (Joanna) Mongiat, Geoff (Bethany) Mongiat, Zachery Zeller, Michael Zeller, and Maximiliam Zeller; great-grandchildren, Walter, Lucy, and Liam Mongiat; nephews, Bill (Chris) Dagenhart and Scott (Becky) Dagenhart; other family and friends.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and brother, Donald Miller.