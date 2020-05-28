Zeller, Estella "Arlene"

MADISON — Estella “Arlene” Zeller, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center. She was born in Loudonville, Ohio, on April 3, 1931, to Lester and Mildred (Adams) Miller. Arlene married Keith Zeller on Dec. 24, 1950, and they were divorced in 1976; he died in 1982. She was remarried to Don Koser in 1984 until his death in 2001.
Arlene moved to Madison, Wis., as a young child. She went to Franklin Elementary and graduated from West High School in 1949. Arlene worked for Shopko for over 20 years, she also worked for York Steakhouse and PDQ. She loved to read and loved all animals, especially her little dog feather.
Arlene is survived by her older sister, Evelyn Rose Dagenhart; children, Crystie (Jim) Mongiat, Daniel (Linda) Zeller, Steve (Julie), and Leslie (Todd) Zeller; grandchildren, James (Joanna) Mongiat, Geoff (Bethany) Mongiat, Zachery Zeller, Michael Zeller, and Maximiliam Zeller; great-grandchildren, Walter, Lucy, and Liam Mongiat; nephews, Bill (Chris) Dagenhart and Scott (Becky) Dagenhart; other family and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and brother, Donald Miller.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Burial follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate).
A special thanks to Badger Prairie Health Care Center and all the staff. Also, Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and caring attitude.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
