Zeller, Estella "Arlene"

MADISON - Estella "Arlene" Zeller, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center. She was born in Loudonville, Ohio, on April 3, 1931, to Lester and Mildred (Adams) Miller.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Burial follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association.

A special thanks to Badger Prairie Health Care Center and all the staff. Also, Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and caring attitude.

