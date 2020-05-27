Zeller, Estella "Arlene"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Estella "Arlene" Zeller, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center. She was born in Loudonville, Ohio, on April 3, 1931, to Lester and Mildred (Adams) Miller.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Burial follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association.

A special thanks to Badger Prairie Health Care Center and all the staff. Also, Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and caring attitude.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Ave. (608) 249-8257