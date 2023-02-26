Oct. 6, 1924 – Feb. 19, 2023
DODGEVILLE — Zella Mae (Goodell) Olsen, 98, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, peacefully in her sleep.
A private family service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Zella’s memory.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077