MADISON—Caroline Irene Philips Zelinka, age 74, passed away peacefully Sept. 27, 2018, in her home, surrounded by her family and close friends. Caroline was born on Nov. 24, 1943, to Percy and Helen Philips in Dodgeville, Wis. She was raised on the family farm with her seven siblings, located between Mineral Point and Dodgeville, Wis. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1961. Caroline worked as nursing assistant for several years and ended her thirty-one year career as a juvenile correctional officer at the Dane County Juvenile Center, working with troubled teens.
Surviving Caroline are her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Darren Melton, and their children, Austin and Morgan; her sister, Beth (Bob) Boldt; her sister, Helen Hanlon (late husband, Jacque Hanlon); and many close relatives and special friends. Caroline is preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Helen Philips; and siblings, LeRoy Philips, George Philips, Cynthia Ann Philips Schroeder, Howard “Butch” Philips and Martha Lawton.
Caroline enjoyed her family, her community, and gardening.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at OLBRICH GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wis., from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please wear red! A spoken memorial will be facilitated from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts/donations are greatly appreciated.