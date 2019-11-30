MADISON - Peter W. Zeeh, age 71, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Service information

Dec 5
Visitation
Thursday, December 5, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Dec 6
Visitation
Friday, December 6, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dec 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
