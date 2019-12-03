MONONA—Peter W. Zeeh, age 71, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Fountainhead Homes. He was born on Jan. 15, 1948, in Madison, the son of Lenor and Catherine (Klinkner) Zeeh.
Peter graduated from Madison West High School and the UW-Madison. He married Dolores Widen on July 10, 1976, in Madison. Peter worked as an attorney for the Department of Workforce Development for over 33 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Alumni Association and Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity
Peter was a #1 Wisconsin Badgers Fan. His family and the Badgers were his entire life. He held season hockey and football tickets and never missed a single Badgers football game. Peter loved to read and was a major history buff. He was also a saxophone player, a musical family tradition started by his dad and passed down to his son.
Peter is survived by his wife, Dolores; son, Steven (Felicia) Zeeh; grandson, Athen Zeeh; sister, Patricia (Leon) Zeeh-Risser; two brothers-in-law, Gerald (Lynn) Widen and Michael (Claudia) Widen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, with a prayer service beginning at 6:45 p.m. and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Memorials may be gifted in Peter’s name to UW Marching Band and Lewy Body Dementia Association. The family wishes to thank the staff at Young House of Fountainhead Homes, Heartland Hospice and St. Mary’s Adult Daycare Center for all of their wonderful care and support given to Peter. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
