FITCHBURG—John Hartman Zawadsky passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, at the age of 67. Although unexpected, he was surrounded by his wife and children at the time of passing. John was born in Trenton, N.J. on Nov. 4, 1951. At the age of 14, his family moved from New Jersey to Stevens Point, Wis. He graduated in 1974, with a Bachelor of Science, from UW-Stevens Point, and then went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Law in 1980, with his Juris Doctor degree. John practiced law for nearly four decades in Madison, the last 23 years spent with Reinhart Law.
During his life, John enjoyed traveling with his wife, he was a voracious reader, an avid fisherman with a big heart—mainly catching and releasing, playing golf, spending time with family and close friends, and most of all, spending time with his new grandson.
John is survived by his wife, Penny Vaughan; his children Lisa Zawadsky, of Fitchburg, John Daniel (Dana) Zawadsky, of St. Louis Park, Minn., Jayson Lengnick of Madison, and Abby Lengnick, of Santa Rosa, Calif.; his first grandson, Ahvee Ansel Zawadsky; and his former wife, Linda Makholm. He is preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Patience (Hartman) Zawadsky. He is also survived by many other family members and loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon this Saturday, March 2, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service, with a reception to follow the service. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
