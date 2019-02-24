Try 1 month for 99¢

FITCHBURG - John Hartman Zawadsky, age 67, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending, and a full obituary will follow. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.

