MADISON - Carolyn Zautke, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. She was born on June 9, 1946, at Memorial Hospital in Madison, the daughter of Rachel and Mariano Vitale.
Carolyn worked for 14 years as a housekeeper at Concourse Hotel in Madison, and later at Northport Apartments. She enjoyed adult coloring books and watching television, including her favorite shows, Dancing with the Stars and NCIS. She was a wonderful cook; whose specialty of spaghetti and meatballs was a family favorite. She was a sassy, kindhearted, social butterfly who found it easy to start conversations with the people she met everywhere she went. Above all she loved spending time with friends and family, and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Conya (David) Bailey of Madison; her sisters, Joanne (Marty) Keller of Cross Plains and Mary Lempel of Milwaukee; and, her granddaughter, Ava Ray Lalor of Columbus.
A Celebration of Carolyn's Life is planned for the near future. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.