OREGON—William Edward “Bill” Edward Zart, age 81, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Oct. 7, 1937, in Stitzer, Wis., the son of Adam and Mabel (Heberlein) Zart. Bill married Sandra “Sandy” Garthwaite on June 6, 1964, in Lancaster, Wis. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Bill worked as a window clerk for the USPS for 39 years. He was a member of VFW Post No. 10272. Bill had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining kids. He worked many places around Oregon and Madison throughout the years including Dorn’s Hardware in Oregon and Dairy Equipment of Madison.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandy Zart; children, Mike Zart, Rebecca Zart, and Don (Michelle Chavez) Zart; granddaughter, Esperanza Chavez; sister, Dorothy Sanger; sister-in-law, LaVon “Bonnie” Severson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings, Karl Zart, Walter Zart, Robert Zart, Eva Fish, Frank Zart, and Marlene Zart.
With respect to Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Memorials may be made to UW-Carbone Cancer Center.
The family would like to thank the UW-Carbone Cancer Center staff especially his compassionate doctor, Dr. Anne Traynor. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
