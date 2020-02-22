Zarndt, Sharon Lee

Sharon grew up on the family dairy farm near Mount Horeb, Wis. She loved everything about the farm and life in the country. Being surrounded by nature and animals fed her soul. Joining the family farm management team throughout her high school years was important to her and she worked alongside her parents and siblings in all daily aspects of managing the dairy farm. When not busy on the family farm, she was an active participant and contributor to many clubs and organizations, including Brownies, Girl Scouts, 4-H, high school band and choir, and Luther League at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mount Horeb. Her Christian faith was important to her and to her development as an adult. She was baptized and confirmed in her Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church.