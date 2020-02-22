Zarndt, Sharon Lee

MIDDLETON / MOUNT HOREB / MADISON - Sharon Lee Zarndt, age 59, grew her angel wings and flew off to Heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, after a short stay at Fresno Heart and Surgical Hospital in Fresno, Calif. Sharon was born on Dec. 26, 1960, in Madison, Wis., to Vernon Henry and Esther Dora (Shimniok) Zarndt.
Sharon grew up on the family dairy farm near Mount Horeb, Wis. She loved everything about the farm and life in the country. Being surrounded by nature and animals fed her soul. Joining the family farm management team throughout her high school years was important to her and she worked alongside her parents and siblings in all daily aspects of managing the dairy farm. When not busy on the family farm, she was an active participant and contributor to many clubs and organizations, including Brownies, Girl Scouts, 4-H, high school band and choir, and Luther League at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mount Horeb. Her Christian faith was important to her and to her development as an adult. She was baptized and confirmed in her Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Sharon graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1979 and embarked on a career in business and customer service. Her mild-mannered, patient, caring demeanor served her so well in her career development and progression. She used her strong human relationship skills in supervisory and customer service rolls at Apperson Business Forms (CUNA), Demco Corporation, Medivante Corporation, Equifax and Dean Health System, all in Madison.
After the passing of her parents and sister Donna, Sharon moved to California in 2006 to join the remainder of her immediate family members. She settled in Visalia and entered into membership at Christ Lutheran Church, where she received and gave much love to her fellow members. Professionally, she used her customer service skills once again at Kaweah Delta District Hospital in the Business Services department. She loved her work and work colleagues at Kaweah Delta but was forced to take a disability retirement in 2015 due to health issues.
In her retirement years, she doted on her nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Also receiving her daily affection and attention over the years were Miss Cleo and Fancy, the two kitty cats who were her daily companions and rewarded her love with their unconditional love.
Sharon is survived by her brother, Jim Zarndt of Palm Springs, Calif.; sister, Carol Zarndt-Salvador of Visalia, Calif.; nephews, Jason Hoogenhous (Yenia) of Atwater, Calif., Jon-Paul Salvador (Mallory Hames) of Minneapolis, Minn. and Isaiah Salvador of Visalia, Calif.; and niece, Anna Salvador-Rodriguez (Anthony) of San Jose, Calif. She is also survived by her grandnephews, Devin and Dane Hoogenhous of Atwater, Calif.; grandnieces, Yuria Kimbley (Kenneth) of Ripon, Calif. and Annika Hoogenhous of Atwater, Calif.; and her great-grandnephew, Grayson Kimbley of Ripon, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna Zarndt-Knudtson; and her grandparents, Henry and Lydia Zarndt and Paul and Anna Shimniok.
Sharon’s California celebration of life was held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Visalia, Calif. A Wisconsin celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11:30 a.m. on March 1, 2020. Interment will follow immediately after at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites those who knew and loved Sharon to consider contributions in Sharon’s memory to the Visalia Feral Cat Coalition (visaliaferalcatcoalition.org), American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Service information
11:30AM
7435 University Ave
Middleton, WI 53562