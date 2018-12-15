VERONA—Judith Mae Zarndt, age 74, succumbed to Alzheimer’s on Dec. 11, 2018. She was born in Edgar, Wis., to Arnold and Mabel Punke on Nov. 21, 1944.
She retired from Cuna Mutual in 2004 after 32 years. Judith volunteered at House of Thrift when not busy on her farmette. She loved the Lord, sewing, knitting, gardening, canning, anything in nature or with her horses, and attending her grandkids’ events.
She is survived by her daughters, Chris (Matt) Rauch and Kathy (Mike) Dahmen; grandchildren, Sam, James and John Rauch; and siblings, Joan Christiansen, Dennis Punke, Nancy (Alan) Witucki and Connie (Paul) Astrachan. She was preceded in death by her parents; Bob Zarndt; and sister, Bev Strasser.
A Memorial Service will be held at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST on Dec. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can go to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Living Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
