SAUK CITY - Forrest "Woody" Zantow, age 99, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Born in Sumpter Township on June 16, 1920, to Fred W. and Myrtie (Haynes) Zantow, he graduated from Baraboo High School. He served in the Americal Division in the Pacific theater of World War II. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the UW-Madison, worked for Lachmund Lumber and sold real estate. A charter member of the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club, he volunteered and donated over 23 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. Woody was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Woody is survived by his sons, Jim (Jude) Stevens of Fitchburg and Todd (Cheryl) Zantow of Sauk City; four grandchildren, Ted Stevens, Sean Stevens and Jeffrey and Nicole Zantow; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Milly (Taylor Stevens); seven siblings; and a son, Paul Stevens.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Internment at Sumpter Hill Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Woody to your favorite charity.
