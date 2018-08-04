STOUGHTON—Lester C. Zank, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at his home in Stoughton. Lester was born on Aug. 9, 1922, in Augusta, to the late Conrad and Ruth Zank, the second of ten siblings. Lester served four years with the U.S. Army in the Phillipines during World War II.
He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1952. Lester worked as an analytical chemist in wood research for the Forest Products Laboratory until his retirement in 1985.
Lester married Amy Stewart, of Richland Center, in June 1949. During their 58 years together they traveled often, to visit relatives, explore the National Parks and World’s Fairs with their children, and participate in trips to Italy, Germany and England with the First United Methodist Church choir. Lester was a volunteer with the church and the American Red Cross. He was a devoted fan of Badgers sports and Packers football.
Lester is survived by his son, Charles (Linda) Zank; and his daughter, Linda (Christopher) Barker; his grandsons, Brian (Kathie) Zank and Derrick (Dahlia) Zank; and two great grandchildren, Tanner and Kara. He was preceded in death by his wife; and his nine siblings, Paul, Elmer, Wally, Willy, Carl, Gordon, Rachel, Dorothy and Ruth.
The family wishes to thank Caregiver Associates, especially Soda, John and Saran, for years of support in the home. Thanks also to Agrace HospiceCare for in home care and family support during the last weeks of Lester’s life.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Richland Center Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Pantry. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
