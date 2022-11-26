Jan. 10, 1997 – Nov. 22, 2022

EDGERTON — Zane P.W. Reilly, age 25, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an accident in Sauk County.

He was born in Fort Atkinson on January 10, 1997, the son of James Reilly and Rebecca Slater. He was a 2015 graduate of Edgerton High School. During high school and first years after graduation he worked for Morrison’s and then went to work for various companies in underground utility construction, most recently 5 Star Energy. Zane enjoyed working on trucks, cars, fishing, hunting, and helping all his friends with any project. He knew so much pointless things. He was a “Jack of all trades and Master of None” in anything, from construction, to mechanical work, to giving sound relationship advice. He was the hardest working person. He was an active member of Sundowners Snowmobile Club and enjoyed truck pulling.

Zane is survived by his parents, Becki Slater of Utica and James Reilly of Fulton; sister, Maddi (Alekzander Splitt) Reilly of Eau Claire; paternal grandmother, Jean Reilly; maternal grandparents, Bill and Joan Slater; aunts and uncles: Billy (Cari) Slater, Helen (Ty) Furrow, Jerome (Colleen) Reilly, Karen Reilly and John (Julie) Reilly; cousins: Mackenna and Carli Slater and Patrick and Katy Reilly; special friend, Jaimie Pratt; and other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Phillip Reilly; and an aunt, Julie Reilly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton, with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from noon until 5 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy. 51), Edgerton, and an additional visitation time on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

For online condolences, visit www.apfelfuneral.com.

Zane’s family’s plea to all who read this obituary is to “PLEASE SLOW DOWN IN WORK ZONES.”