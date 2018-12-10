MILWAUKEE—Sister Doris Zander, SSSF passed away on Dec. 9, 2018, at Sacred Hearts CCE, Milwaukee, Wis. She was born to the late Jacob J. and Laura (Brunner) Zander on Aug. 3, 1932, in Cross Plains, Wis. She entered St. Joseph Convent, Milwaukee, Wis., in 1946, and was received into the School Sisters of St. Francis on June 13, 1950.
She was an expert musician/teacher in piano, organ and violin, and taught in parishes in Illinois and Wisconsin, including 20 years of classroom, choral and orchestra in seven schools of the Oak Creek Public Schools. She then worked in the art department, framing numerous creations by other community sisters until five years ago.
She is survived by four sisters, Marion (Robert) Dommer, Stoddard, Wis., Sister Felissa, Stone Lake, Wis., Lois (Robert) Severson, Sussex, Wis., and Kathleen (James) Statz, Waunakee, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Jeanne Severson, Milwaukee, Wis., Tanya (Jeff) Sorchilla, Eau Claire, Wis., Rachel (Tim) Brekken, Bloomer, Wis., Rodrigo Dommer, Arlington, Texas, Robert Dommer, Edina, Minn., Dean (Beth) Grosskopf II, Verona, Wis. Dan (friend, Sara) Grosskopf, Cedar Minn., and Dale (Kalin) Grosskopf, Appleton Wis.; 13 great-nieces and nephews; four step-nieces, Stephanie (Aaron) Buchanan, Jennifer (Larry) Ripp, Megan (Jerry) Ripp and Nicky (Brad) Skrum, and their 10 children. She was preceded in death by four religious sisters, Sisters Mildred, Cecilia, Rose and Anne; and niece, Patricia Severson.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the ST. JOSEPH CONVENT CHAPEL, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wis., beginning at 9:30 a.m., with a 10 a.m. wake service and 11 a.m. Mass. Memorials may be made to the School Sisters of St. Francis.