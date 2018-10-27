REEDSBURG - Linda (Helmke) Zander, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, surrounded by family. She was born in Wisconsin Rapids on Sept. 29, 1947, the daughter of Otto and Lorraine (Hansen) Helmke.
Linda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Walter of Reedsburg; three children, daughter, Nicole (Mike) Lisle of Verona, son, Scott Reisdorf of Medford, and daughter, Amanda Zander of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren, Andrew and Brooke Lisle of Verona and Myla Reisdorf of Medford; siblings, sister, Joan (David) Grosse of Waunakee, brother, Joel (Karen) Helmke of Waunakee, brother, Ed (Sheila) Helmke of Cross Plains and brother, Gerry Helmke of Madison; many nieces and nephews; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ralph.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wis. Visitations with family will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, Wis., and on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church in Middleton.
Flowers are welcome as a beautiful symbol of love and support, or memorials may be made in Linda's memory to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.